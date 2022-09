CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department/Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1790.