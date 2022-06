Conway police said the pictured vehicle may be connected to a gun crime. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle of interest in a gun case.

A black Chevrolet Suburban with the license plate number KIL 260 may have been involved in a case where a person pointed a gun at another person, according to police. The incident happened at Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road. Police did not specify what time the crime happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 248-1790.