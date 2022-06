CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking for help identifying a man involved in a water fountain theft.

Police opened an investigation Sunday after a water fountain was stolen from Conway FWB of the Pentecostal Faith Church on 4th Avenue, according to the Conway Police Department.

Police are looking to identify a man seen in photos and driving a Cadillac STS.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department/Facebook

The stolen fountain has been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information should call 843-248-1790.