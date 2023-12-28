CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Police Department is asking for help identifying the people involved in a recent burglary attempt at a home in the Tiger Grand subdivision.
Police have released surveillance video that shows two people wanted for questioning in the Dec. 4. incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.
