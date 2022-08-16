Carvers Bay product and CCU junior Melissa Jefferson advanced to the USATF 100 meter semifinals on Friday after winning her heat on Thursday.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday is Melissa Jefferson Day in Conway as the city honors a Coastal Carolina University world champion runner.

The Conway City Council voted Monday to approve naming the day after the sprinter, according to a social media post from CCU, which shows Bellamy posing with the proclamation, CCU President Michael Benson and her medal.

The junior, from Georgetown, ran with Team USA’s 4×100 meter relay team last month to win a gold medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. She individually placed eighth in the women’s 100-meter finals.

This year, she was named a U.S. Track & Field National Champion in the 100 meter, a NCAA Division I USTFCCA First-Team All-American outdoor in the 100 meter and the 4×100 and a NCAA Division I USTFCCA Second-Team All-American in the 200 meter.

She has also been named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performer, among dozens of other awards she’s accumulated since 2020.