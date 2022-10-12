CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council is considering a plan to allow people to carry alcoholic drinks in open containers downtown and along the riverwalk dubbed the “Alcohol Consumption Zone.”

The proposal is early in the early stages of potentially becoming reality, but Bonfire, a restaurant inside the proposed zone along the riverwalk, fully supports the proposal.

“I think being able to go from business to business, stop in, grab a drink, a bite to eat, maybe take a drink with you as you go to different events and stuff will bring a lot to business all around Conway not just Bonfire,” Bonfire Manager Alisa Haik said. “I think it’ll be super beneficial for the town to get more people to come out, hang out for the day.”

The city hopes to increase foot traffic in downtown stores by allowing people to casually sip and shop with the end goal of boosting business.

“I think it’s going to be really good for business,” Haik said. “A lot of people like to walk on the riverwalk especially this time of year you know where is the perfect temperature outside: not too hot, not too cold.”

In exchange for allowing open containers, the city is also considering moving last call in the zone from 2 a.m. to midnight. That change would affect one bar within the boundaries of the consumption zone.

“Obviously, it’s not to get everyone to come drink a ton and walk around,” Haik said. “It’s just more an inviting concept.”

City council commissioned the Conway Chamber of Commerce to conduct a survey. The survey opened Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, 115 businesses had responded with 80 of them being in favor of the plan.

Devin Parks, economic development director at the Conway Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber’s position is the one supported by most businesses. He said Conway is in a unique position to implement the consumption zone.

“[There are] a lot more [opportunities] for retailers to have more people go from shop to shop and frequent their businesses and potential motivation for retailers to stay open a little bit later to kind of accommodate with the zone,” Parks said.

Parks said the most common concerns among those against the plan are the potential for trash, rowdiness and underage drinking.

“Those are of course going to be very important stipulations that would have to be ironed out,” Parks said.

City Council will take input on the proposal during a workshop Monday at 4 p.m. The city’s spokesperson told News13 the direction city council takes on the proposal will be determined from input received during the meeting.