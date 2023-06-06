CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 had continued coverage of the four-team NCAA regional baseball tournament hosted by Coastal Carolina, and while the Chanticleers lost to Duke in Game 7, the tournament was still a win for many Conway businesses.

Eddie Batson, the owner of Pickled Cucumber in Conway said business-wise, they knocked it out of the park this past weekend.

“Friday afternoon, we average about 250 covers a day. [This Friday] we did about 325,” he said. “Sunday, we do about 400 covers a day, [this] Sunday we did about 500.”

A Crafty Rooster employee said they did not necessarily see more customers, but that they had bigger groups. A lot of them wearing CCU gear, ready to spend on the celebration.

“There was definitely bigger bills for sure,” said Brooklyn Sawyer, a waitress at Crafty Rooster. “More people were buying dessert specifically to celebrate, I guess. A lot of people had like cakes and such.”

Batson echoed that sentiment, saying his business saw different orders than normal as well.

“We sold more sandwiches than we usually do, that’s why I thought it might be more tourists because we usually do a meat and 3, you know, fried chicken and stuff like that,” Batson said. “But we sold a lot of cheeseburgers, a lot of sandwiches which we don’t usually sell a lot of.”

It was not just restaurants who were positively impacted, however. One Conway native told News13 that she knows people in the home rental business in the area who stayed very busy this past weekend.

As a CCU grad herself, Shelley Jackson said bigger events like this have really changed the city over the past couple decades.

“And Coastal is like, completely different,” Jackson said. “With the baseball and the football, really to me I feel like it’s both, like it’s all the sports and it’s definitely impacted Conway, and you see Coastal everywhere down here now.”

News13 has reached out to the Conway Chamber of Commerce and Conway Downtown Alive for specific tourism and financial impact numbers.

“Anything to bring more people to let everybody see how beautiful this city is and how much this town has to offer, I think it’s great for the community,” Batson said.