CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Conway Planning and Development Department will host three public input drop-in sessions about the 2035 Conway Comprehensive Plan to generate feedback from its residents.

“The Comprehensive Plan is a vision and roadmap that guides future growth and development in the City of Conway,” according to an announcement. “The Plan guides decisions on where to locate new jobs and houses, how to improve our transportation system, and where to make capital investments.”

Public meeting drop-in schedule:

Meeting One | Tuesday, Sept. 13 | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at City of Conway Planning and Building Department, 196 Laurel Street

The first meeting will discuss the population element of the updated comprehensive plan. Topics to be discussed include historic trends and projections, educational levels, income characteristics and other information regarding the present and future of the community.

Meeting Two | Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at City of Conway Planning and Building Department, 196 Laurel Street

The second meeting will discuss the housing element of the updated comprehensive plan. An analysis of housing needs in the Conway community will be presented using findings from population elements identified at the first meeting.

Meeting Three | Tuesday, Sept. 27 | 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at City of Conway Planning and Building Department, 196 Laurel Street

The third meeting will discuss the resiliency element of the updated comprehensive plan. This meeting will provide insight into the community’s ability to respond, adapt, and thrive under various conditions, including incidents such as natural, economical, public health and technological disasters.

According to the announcement, South Carolina communities are required to construct new comprehensive plans every 10 years, with updates made every five years.

Anyone who would like to provide input can contact Allison Hardin by phone at 843-488-9888 or email ahardin@cityofconway.com