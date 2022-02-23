CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — More pathways and trails are coming to the city of Conway.

City leaders invited the public Wednesday night to share their thoughts on the current trails, offer ideas on how to improve them and suggest where new ones should go.

“I’ve been biking all of my life, since I was a toddler,” Kurt Schwinger, an avid bike rider and Conway resident, said. “I came out tonight to encourage the city to spend more money and make more plans to have more biking and hiking trails.”

For an avid biker like Schwinger, who rides several miles a day, the trails in Conway are not ideal.

“We need more,” he said. “I do 20 a day usually. Fifteen is a good ride, but then you have to do the same 15 the next day,” Schwinger said.

Conway currently has 16 miles of trails but officials say they mostly are trail islands where they’re confined within boundaries of parks.

“They don’t connect, there are a lot of dead ends. We’re hoping to create a holistic connected network that gets built out over time,” said Emily McCoy, the Principal Landscape Architect at Design Workshop.

The city brought in a design team to gather input from the public, get ideas on new trails and find out what areas need to be worked on first.

“I think connecting to the downtown riverwalk is import since it’s such a great asset for the community, but we’ll really look at equitable distribution across the city and trying to make sure every community member has walkable access to a trail,” Mccoy said.

McCoy said there is a need for the Conway Pathways and Trails plan.

“During COVID people really flocked toward outdoor spaces and trails, and there’s just been an increase in demand across the united states on parks, open spaces and trail systems, so this will be a great way to add more open space, usable recreational spaces for the city of Conway,” McCoy said.

Schwinger said because Conway is growing “by leaps and bounds” there is going to be more bikers and hikers and he would like to see the city “make it safer for everybody.”

Another community workshop is planned in April, and the city is asking residents to take a survey that can be found on its website.