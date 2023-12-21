CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway teen who plead guilty to fatally shooting a 14-year-old was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Damian Rodriguez, 16, of Conway, was prosecuted as an adult in the August 13, 2022 shooting of Christopher Noah Garrett, according to Adam Harrelson, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Rodriguez and he will not be eligible for parole or early release, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“I would like to express my condolences to Noah’s friends and family and it’s unfortunate that he was taken away from them at such a young age,” Harrelson said. “I would like to thank the officers with Horry County Police Department who investigated this senseless murder and were able to apprehend the defendant responsible for this action.”