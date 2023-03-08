CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council will consider demolishing the old Whittemore Elementary School Thursday at a special meeting after a fire Tuesday morning.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. and will be held via Zoom, according to the agenda.

The agenda lists “consideration of emergency demolition of Whittemore Elementary School” and “consideration of closing request for proposals for Whittemore Elementary School property.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fire early Tuesday morning at the property. SLED told News13 Wednesday morning it was investigating, but didn’t provide other details.

The fire at the building located at 1904 Maple Street broke out shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Conway Fire Department.

The building has been in disrepair since it was damaged during Hurricane Matthew in September 2016. It was condemned by the city in 2019.

Cheryl Adamson, president of the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, which has been pushing to save and renovate the school, said the fire appears suspicious because there was no electricity in the building.