CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pharmacy technician at a Walmart in Conway was arrested and accused of stealing drugs from a patient, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Pamela Lynn Chassen, 68, of Conway, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of controlled substances.

Chassen is accused of stealing hydrocodone/APAP from a filled patient bottle last week while working at the Walmart on Church Street, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

She was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, according to online booking records.

A Walmart media relations representative told News13 Chassen is no longer associated with the company and directed all other questions to law enforcement.