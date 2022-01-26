Conway wants input on downtown plan

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway is asking for the public’s input as it creates a new master plan.

The plan, which addresses the Riverfront and downtown, would guide the city on future development.

The plan was last updated in 2017.

The city will hold the first public engagement meeting on the plan at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Building and Planning Department, located at 196 Laurel St. Another meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Feb. 3. A public presentation of the drafted master plan will be at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4, all at the same location.