CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway is looking to adopt a hate crime ordinance that, if eventually passed, would only be applied to municipal city limits.

The city has supported a hate crime bill at the state level, but police chief Dale Long says it wants to take action right now at the city level.

“We routinely talk to our legislatures delegations to let them know where we stand on these issues and that we do feel like it is a very relevant and pertinent tool that we need to have,” Long said.

Long told city council at Tuesday night’s meeting that he’s written up the wording for the proposed ordinance.

He said he used ordinances that are already in effect in similar cities as a model. He looked at the challenges those cities faced, if it was enforced successfully, and if it held up in court.

“It’s easy to craft language and say this is now against the law,” Long said. “But it’s another thing to have something that is legally defensible that can stand up in court, that we can enforce and would pass any scrutiny of any higher court review.”

He says the next step is for the city attorney to review it. After that, he said it won’t be long until it’s in front of city council.

He added that staff has the opportunity to include public input as an agenda item.

“Even though we have endorsed a state law for hate crimes across this judicial circuit and within the chiefs and the sheriffs, it’s not happened yet, and this is something that were like this can be handled at more of a local level, so this is the reason that we’re stepping up now,” Long said.

A nearly 500-acre development near Juniper Bay Road and Highway 378 was on council’s agenda for first reading. The development would bring about 1,800 residential units.

Council deferred the proposed development agreement and annexation.

One concerned resident said the lot sizes should stay as is, if more access roads are implemented.

“We would recommend that if the access road is necessary for the city and the city’s facilities, fire and water, that that portion stay as an R-1,” he said.

Council also voted for now councilmember Larry A. White to serve as mayor pro tem.