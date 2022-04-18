CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway wants more hotels to come to the city and is looking at a possible incentive program.

There aren’t a lot of places to stay down Highway 501, and with more people visiting, the city said it’s needed.

“We’re growing,” Deputy City Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman said. “We have a lot of fun things happening, a lot of events, but we just don’t have the accommodations for that, so we really realized this is something we need.”

It’s not just city leaders who want hotels.

“We are currently in the process of updating our riverfront downtown master plan and we’ve had a lot of public input meetings and stakeholder meetings and one big thing we heard a lot was, we need more hotels,” Hyman said.

Tourists from the beach aren’t the main objective for hotel visitors, but instead, families of Coastal Carolina University students and Conway residents.

“What we want is hotels to stay within the charter of Conway,” Hyman said. “We got a lot of event venues downtown, folks getting married in those event venues, down on the river walk and this would help with more places to stay.”

Some of the incentives to get hotels to set up in Conway would be an expedited review period and a reimbursement of property taxes and hospitality taxes. When it came to the discussion of hotels or motels, Dale Long, Conway police chief, said he prefers hotels.

“Just having the facility that you walk into, you have people checking you in at the desk or watching to see the facility, knows who’s in and out, just makes for a safer environment,” Long said.

The program was just up for debate Monday night. It will be brought back up for public hearing at a later date.