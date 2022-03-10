CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman who is charged with killing a man in 2020 is asking for a judge to set her a new bond.

Meagan Jackson is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and four counts of neglect of a child or a helpless person by a legal custodian after authorities found the body of Gregory Vincent Rice, who went missing in October 2020.

Former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell is also accused of killing Rice.

Jackson’s bond was revoked last summer after authorities said she violated her bond by being pinged on a GPS tracker at locations her bond conditions had banned her from. She had also reportedly been in contact with Dontell both physically and over the phone, which was another condition of her bond.

Authorities said that at the time, she was on her 10th ankle monitor.

A judge ruled that her bond could be revisited if she wasn’t tried within 180 days. She has had a child since her initial booking.

Dontell’s bond was revoked in September for violating conditions. In November, a judge denied a request for the decision to be reversed.

Jackson’s new motion, filed in February, states that a new bond can be set because her charges are bondable offenses and she’s been incarcerated for “many months,” that she has a right to a bond and a reasonable bond amount, that she needs access to her attorneys and that she needs access to materials, including evidence, that she does not have while incarcerated.

The filing requests for a hearing to be expedited.

Jackson remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Thursday morning.