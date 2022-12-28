CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman was charged with DUI after a Christmas Eve crash left five people needing “extensive medical treatment,” according to warrants obtained by News13.

Jenni Dodge Smith, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with five counts of felony driving under the influence, great bodily injury results, according to online booking records.

On Christmas Eve, Smith was allegedly under the influence of narcotics when she crashed head-on into a car with five people inside, according to the warrants. The crash happened in the area of Fourth Avenue and South Oaks Drive in Conway.

Smith was reportedly traveling “at a high rate of speed” at the time of the crash, according to the warrants.

Smith is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online booking records.