FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Conway woman has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after selling drugs to someone who later overdosed and died, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ashia Rhene McCray pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Florence to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing fentanyl with a death resulting. She will also have to serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

McCray was in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

“As we have seen across South Carolina and the rest of the country, deadly drugs have deadly consequences,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “As this case makes clear, those who bring poison into our communities face grave consequences for the death and destruction they sow.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence showed McCray sold purported Roxicodone pills to a person at a home in Conway on Oct. 24, 2021. That person died a short time later from an accidental drug-induced cardiac arrhythmia.

Authorities found pills consistent with those sold to the victim by McCray in the victim’s wallet, and those pills tested positive for fentanyl, which was also found in the victim’s system, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation later determined that the victim died as a result of the fentanyl in their system, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Last year, more than 100,000 people died of drug poisoning, many of which were caused by fentanyl – that’s more than the highest match attendance at this year’s World Cup,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division. “This Defendant unfortunately contributed to this staggering statistic and will therefore spend a lengthy amount of time behind bars.”

The DEA and Horry County police investigated the case.

“Once again, the collaboration between local and federal law enforcement partners has succeeded in taking dangerous drugs, and the people that sell them, off our streets,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said. “Together, we are able to bring many more resources to bear upon this problem, and we are so appreciative of these partnerships.”