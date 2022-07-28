CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman is in search of a kidney donor after spending 20 years in and out of the hospital.

“When, and if I do get a kidney, I’ll get my life back,” Diana Miller said.

Miller was 33 years old when her world flipped upside down the moment she was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

“Nobody in my family has this, so it was a shock,” she said. “It was very tough raising three kids. I was in the hospital more than I was at home.”

Since her diagnosis two decades ago, she’s had more than 300 blood transfusions and more than 200 operations.

“Just boom, boom, boom. I never had a break,” she said.

A lot of her time is spent at dialysis or the doctors, which she calls her second home. Most recently, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and Stage 5 kidney failure. She starts every morning with a handful of medications.

In a situation like this, it’s hard to stay positive. But her attitude and support system is what helps keep her going.

“As bad as I was, I always said to myself, ‘You know what, who am I to complain?’ because there are so many people out there that are suffering even more than I was,” Miller said.

After numerous operations and near-death experiences, Miller is still here today.

“I shouldn’t be. Why I am? I have no idea, but obviously I’m here for a reason only God knows,” she said.

Now a kidney is what stands between her and what her life once was.

She’s in search of a donor and is currently on the waitlist at MUSC in Charleston, as well as Mount Sinai in New York.

“I know the person’s out there and I would just be eternally, eternally grateful,” Miller said.

Anyone looking to potentially donate a kidney to Miller, can call the MUSC Transplant Center at (843)792-5097.