CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman won $300,000 on a lottery ticket, according to lottery officials.

The woman, who was not named, won one of two top prizes of in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, lottery officials said. The ticket was purchased at Corner Stop #106 in Conway.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” she said.

The woman asked her husband to buy the ticket.

“He was in the worst mood,” she said. But he bought the ticket anyways and she let him scratch it, according to lottery officials.

The couple plans to use the money to buy a house, according to lottery officials.

The store received $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.