CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Taking some time on the Riverwalk or in downtown Conway? Try one of these restaurants.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved places to eat in the city, according to Yelp.

To qualify, a restaurant had to have had at least 50 reviews, as of the time of publication. Preference was given to locally owned businesses and regional chains.

Here at the 10 highest rated restaurants in Conway, according to Yelp:

Rivertown Bistro

Location: 1111 3rd Ave.

Four-and-a-half stars out of 163 reviews

The quaint restaurant offers American cuisine, good grits, goat cheese salads and strong coffee, according to visitors. “I have ordered a plethora of entrees, drinks, desserts and appetizers,” a reviewer wrote. “I have never received a food item that did not taste good!”

Eggs Up Grill

Location: 2246 E. Hwy. 501

Four-and-a-half stars out of 144 reviews

The breakfast spot has a “nice coastal vibe,” Yelp users said. Customers pointed to the cute egg portraits on the walls, friendly employees and avocado toast as some of their favorite things about Eggs Up Grill. “Fun decorations and perky staff made this a pleasant visit,” one person commented.

Spice C

Location: 2246 E. Hwy. 501 Ste. A & B

Four-and-a half-stars out of 68 reviews

Who doesn’t love a good pun? Spicy C has “hands down the best sushi around,” according to reviewers. The Asian bistro uses fresh vegetables, and is a good option if you’re looking for fast takeout.

Bellissimo Italian Pizzeria

Location: 2608 Main St.

Four-and-a-half stars out of 75 reviews

The pizzeria touts its fresh ingredients, while reviewers love the large slices and cheesecake. “Fantastic food!” a Yelp user wrote. “The garlic knots are amazing and the pizza was just as good.”

Crooked Oak Tavern

Location: 328 Laurel St.

Four-and-a-half stars out of 90 reviews

The farm-to-table restaurant uses hormone-free meat, locally raised produce and sustainable fish from local waterways. Reviewers praised the steaks, homemade desserts, curated wine list and bourbons. “Excellent meal always,” a customer said on Yelp. “Been here numerous times and never disappoints!”

Rotelli Pizza and Pasta

Location: 201 Graduate Road Unit 109

Four-and-a-half stars out of 75 reviews

“Phenomenal food and super service!” one review reads. Customers love the pizza, but also raved about the salads and Caesar dressing. “Chicken piccata was out of this world,” a review reads. “Fresh bread and olive oil complimentary! 10/10.”

Bonfire

Location: 110 Main St.

Four stars out of 108 reviews

Bonfire offers Southern food, local beers – and even a dock to park your boat. “Bonfare has a fantastic location, great decor and authentic food,” a customer said.

Crafty Rooster

Location: 1125 3rd Ave.

Four stars out of 87 reviews

The downtown bar has been praised online for its burger, macaroni and cheese, craft beer and french fries. “The raggin chicken sandwich is literally heaven,” a reviewer wrote. “The menu and the beer menu are ridiculous. Like, ridiculously amazing.”

Luvans Old South Fish Camp Restaurant

Location: 3951 Hwy. 701 S.

Four stars out of 55 reviews

“Excellent service! Excellent food! Light crispy fried delights for my mouth,” a Yelp user said. Visitors said the restaurant is “no frills and no cards,” offering fried okra, good scallops and a casual atmosphere.

El Patio

Location: 2394 E. Hwy. 501

Four stars out of 94 reviews

Try the table chips, shrimp fajitas and a burrito “the size of the ice glacier that took down the Titanic.” “The tacos are yummy, and the meat is nicely seasoned and doesn’t taste like Taco Bell,” according to one review.