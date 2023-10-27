CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Conway woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stabbing five people, including a 16-year-old, on Oct. 20 in Conway, police said.

Gloria Jean Davis was charged with attempted murder and four counts of first-degree assault and battery and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention, according to online jail records. She posted bonds totaling $70,000 and was released on Thursday.

According to a police report and warrants obtained by News13, Conway police were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. to Singleton Street about a stabbing and found four people — ages, 16, 27, 39, 53 and 59 — who had been stabbed.

The 16-year-old suffered injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, but there’s no information about their condition. Some of the victims had been stabbed multiple times, the report said.

