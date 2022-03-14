CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard has identified a man who was killed Friday afternoon after a car crashed into a tree near Conway.

The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Pitch Landing Road and Blaze Trail, according to previous reporting. David Reid O’Quinn, 26, of Conway died as a result of his injuries.

Troopers said a 2015 GMC Sierra was traveling east on Pitch Landing Road when it crossed the center line, hit a ditch, and crashed into a tree. O’Quinn was the only person in the car and was killed in the crash.