CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old homeless man has been identified as the person who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday in Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Kelvin Smalls was hit on Highway 701 at 2301 Main Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. He suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

Conway police were called to the area about 6 a.m. Friday. The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.