CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Conway, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The crash happened at 3345 W. Hwy 501.

Robert Lawrence, a pedestrian, died at the scene, according to Bellamy. He was from Georgia, but had been living in Conway.

The crash remains under investigation. Further details, including if charges may be filed, were not immediately available.