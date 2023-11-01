CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash along Highway 501 in the area of Cox Ferry Road in Conway blocked lanes and slowed traffic Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash blocked two southbound lanes of Highway 501, but the highway has since reopened.
No additional details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
