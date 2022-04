CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person was hurt in a Friday morning crash in Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes were closed late Friday morning on U.S. 501. The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. near Cox Ferry Road.

All southbound lanes were open, as of about 11:15 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.