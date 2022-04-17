CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have reopened Highway 501 North near Conway after a crash Sunday morning near Highway 701 closed one lane of the highway, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website.
As of 11:50 a.m., traffic remained very heavy on Highway 501 North.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether there were any injuries.
No additional details were immediately available.
