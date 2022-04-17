CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have reopened Highway 501 North near Conway after a crash Sunday morning near Highway 701 closed one lane of the highway, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website.

As of 11:50 a.m., traffic remained very heavy on Highway 501 North.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether there were any injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.