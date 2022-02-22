Crews respond to structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway bound traffic has been blocked on Highway 501 while Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Around 5:14 a.m., crews were sent to the 2,000 block of Highway 501 in Conway for calls of a nearby structure fire.

One structure suffered heavy fire damage, with heat damage to another unit, according to HCFR.

The fire is now under control and no injuries have been reported at this time.

You are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Count on News13 for updates.