CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A broken pipe connected to a sprinkler system caused water damage on two floors of the Horry County Courthouse and briefly delayed a murder trial on Tuesday, officials said.

Jimmy Richardson, the 15th Circuit Solicitor, said crews worked for more than 12 hours to dry and move furniture and carpets after water leaked from the second floor and through the ceiling of the first floor. The majority of the damage was to the first floor in the area of the solicitor’s office.

“This is really a disaster area right now,” Richardson said. “It’s flooded everything from the second floor down. It was actually running water through this part of the courthouse last night. It must have been a main pipe because it flooded everything.”

A crew from Belfor Property Restoration worked all night and day to dry out the building. A worker said that in situations like this could take at least three days to complete the work but there was no set timeline.

“This is a larger scale water damage,” Kyler Khan said. “There are multiple offices affected, multiple important rooms, documents, paperwork.”

Papers and any items that were in individual offices got wet, but officials said documents stored in a room on the first floor were saved. Those documents are kept for two years before being archived.

Workers installing new carpet spotted the leak Monday night and immediately began covering boxes of documents with plastic tarps.

“They quit being carpet layers and came in and covered up all our files,” Richardson said.

The crew immediately contacted the fire department and the water was turned off to prevent more damage.

Richardson assured News13 that the leak will not cause problems with trials, hearings or any other business done in that building.

“We’re not going to miss any court time because of this,” Richardson said, adding that some members of the administrative staff are being moved to the old Conway hospital, the Cathy Floyd building.