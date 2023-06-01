CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — There’s a chance Horry County might have to activate its new, multimillion-dollar emergency operations center this hurricane season, and if it does, a familiar face will call the shots there.

Horry County named Sam Hodge its new emergency management director in April. Hodge led Georgetown County Emergency Management for more than a decade before retiring in 2019. During that time, he earned South Carolina Emergency Manager of the Year in 2011 and 2013.

That time, however, is just a fraction of the 30-plus years Hodge has spent in local public safety. He also has served as a firefighter at Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue and as a battalion chief at Midway Fire Rescue.

News13 Anchor Meghan Miller sat down with Hodge ahead of hurricane season for his first TV interview since accepting the role.

Hodge acknowledged that another role in county emergency management was not on his radar after leaving Georgetown County. When asked why he’s returning to emergency management and a high-stress position, his answer was short and simple.

“Deep down inside, it’s that feeling of helping someone in need,” he said.

And those small moments of compassion and gratitude are what Hodge sees as “defining moments” in his already-decorated career.

Current Horry County Assistant Administrator for Public Safety Randy Webster, who previously served in the position, calls Hodge the “right fit” for Horry County. Hodge has led Georgetown County through five local, federally declared disasters — all events that Horry County simultaneously experienced.

“We’ve all handed the same presidential declarations for the past 10 years or so,” Hodge said. “It’s a big responsibility, but I think Horry County has a great team. I’m just one little piece of that puzzle when it comes to the overall safety of the Horry County residents and visitors. The decisions are sometimes tough decisions. Sometimes it’s not the popular decision, but deep down inside, we have to keep our visitors and residents of Horry County safe.”

Hodge said each disaster he’s led an emergency management team through has proven fruitful — after the fact.

“Every disaster is different,” he said. “I think just looking at it and what happens from disaster to disaster builds our knowledge, builds our support team, puts more tools in our toolbox to use for the next disaster. We know what happened then, (so) how do we correct it if it doesn’t happen now?”

And when the next disaster or large weather event threatens Horry County, Hodge will lean heavily on mutual relationships and partnerships with local, state and federal agencies to make critical decisions for your safety.

“For years and years, we talked about these partnerships. We needed good partnerships with our non-profits out there, our volunteer agencies, our state partners and our federal partners. Partnerships are a big part of making a disaster work because it’s knowing who to call and when to call. I think the key is — in through the years and many disasters we’ve shared together, it’s not necessarily the partnerships, but the relationships we have built. We can be partners all day long, but when Sam calls you at 3 o’clock in the morning, will you answer the phone? And that’s key.”

Hodge found those relationships have worked to our area’s benefit through major disasters like the 1,000-year flood, Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence. While each presented its unique challenges to the Georgetown County area, Hodge said Hurricane Florence in 2018 truly put his skills to the test.

“Hurricane Florence probably was one of the more challenging ones — just with the different flooding aspects and the logistical nightmare of keeping roads open and putting Aquadams up and keeping water out,” he said. “That kind of thing, to us, was unchartered water.”

As we head into the 2023 hurricane season, Hodge thinks his biggest challenges will be complacency and Horry County’s exploding growth.

“Especially with the growth Horry County has and there’s so many individuals that move down every single day,” he admitted. “They may know about snowstorms and ice storms and tornadoes from the Midwest. Water is a different animal and it moves different every single time it rains.”

We asked Hodge how that makes him — and other public safety leaders feel — when their safety messages and warnings aren’t taken to heart.

“You get nervous when you know from experience and from the data and the resources that are out there that something is going to happen and you’ve asked people to listen and make a good life choice, and they opt not to,” he explained. “I’ve seen kayakers hanging on to markers in the middle of the Intracoastal Waterway because they just had to go out there kayaking in the middle of a hurricane. Then we’re putting our fire and EMS people in a position that they don’t really need to be in because our visitors and citizens have made poor choices.”

Hodge hopes during the next 12 months to re-evaluate the nationally known agency’s safety and awareness programs like “Know Your Zone.” He said that will prove critical in protecting you and your family.

“We’ve got a good team,” he said. “We’ve got good programs, but how do we bring that up to the next level? How do we tweak this program here, that program there to make the citizens and the visitors of Horry County a little bit safer, a little better prepared, and as we move forward, that’s what we’re gonna look at.”