CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on Temple Street in Conway early Friday morning, authorities said.
Conway firefighters were dispatched at 5:59 a.m. to the fire in the 500 block of Temple Street, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A photo showed smoke coming from the home.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.