CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new walk-in urgent-care clinic in Conway is catering specifically to children.

Kid Care Pediatric Urgent Care is the Grand Strand’s first locally owned and operated walk-in clinic designed specifically for patients up to 21 years old.

At Kid Care, officials said they know emergency room visits can be frightening for a child and that long wait times can be unnecessarily stressful for parents. That’s why decided to focus on having the shortest wait times possible while also implementing a kid-friendly, relaxed approach toward medical care.

Owner Summer Watts, who is a nurse practitioner, said she wanted to make the clinic as accessible as possible.

“A lot of problems with the pediatricians around here is they’re busy,” Watts said. “There are sick kids. There’s so many kids here. A lot of parents are finding they can’t get same-day sick appointments when their children are sick. “I wanted to be available after hours for those parents who work during the day as well as on the weekends. So we are here seven days a week.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly one-fourth of all U.S. children visited an emergency room in 2019, many of them more than once. Watts said she realized the need for her type of clinic as a result of her own personal experiences.

“As a mom, I have found that taking my child to a normal, urgent care, we don’t get pediatric-specific care, and we’ve also been turned away several times because they did not feel equipped to take care of my children,” Watts said.

Watts said parents are surprised at how calm and relaxed their toddlers are when they visit Kid Care.

“We just approach the patient on their level and not necessarily walking in and just talking about big medical terms and in a scary voice,” she said. “So if they’re like a 2-yea- old, I get down on the ground with them and kind of examine them in their comfort zone.”

Even the decor helps put kids at ease.

“We have decals all over the walls, everything is decorated for children,” Watts said. “Each room is set up with a different theme.”

One exam room even has a space theme, with images of astronauts on the wall.

Kid Care has been open for about a month, and Watts said they have seen more than 260 patients during that time. That’s already prompting Watts to think about expanding.

“I have parents drive from Pawley’s Island, from Dillon, from Nichols, from Ocean Isle, just to come here to this pediatric-specific location, and I’d love it to make it easier on parents,” she said.