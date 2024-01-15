CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury has awarded former Surfside Beach Mayor Robert Childs $25,000 in damages stemming from a 2020 libel and slander complaint he lodged against a long-time town resident.

The verdict returned Friday in Horry County Common Pleas Court includes compensation for damages and attorney’s fees.

Childs, who was mayor from 2016 to 2019, sued Al Kelley over social media posts in which Kelley accused Childs of accepting a bribe in exchange for handing out a small business development grant.

In the lawsuit filed on Jan. 18, 2020, Childs’ attorney Kenneth R. Moss said Childs was suing partly to protect future candidates seeking office.

The lawsuit said that in March 2019 Kelley falsely posted that a local business received a facade grant and that “the process for receiving a facade grant is to give Mayor Childs an envelope with cash in it.”

Kelley also accused Childs on social media of taking cash in exchange for facilitating permit approvals. The suit said Kelley spoke “similar untruths” to other residents of Surfside Beach.