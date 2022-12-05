CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Devonte Grant, the Coastal Carolina University student who died of natural causes in November at a campus residence hall, will be honored by the community on Tuesday.

Funeral service arrangements have been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church near Little River, according to a news release.

“We have lost a bright light in our community,” the CCU Edwards College of Humanities & Fine Arts said in a statement. “Devonte Grant made a big impact on our Theatre Department at CCU – and he did so with [a] remarkable generosity of spirit.”

CCU’s Edwards College of Humanities & Fine Arts said they will remember Grant’s smiles, fun phrases, singing and how he would always bring everyone together with kindness and warmth.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina University Edwards College of Humanities & Fine Arts/Facebook

Devonte will also be memorialized by CCU during the CCU Memorial Program that is set to take place on April 13, 2023, the release reads.

The university is offering counseling services to students and employee assistance services to staff members, according to the release. Individuals are encouraged to reach out for support during this difficult time.