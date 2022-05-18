CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County gas stations are offering some of the least expensive fuel in South Carolina, according to information Wednesday from GasBuddy.

The Marathon located at 1300 Hwy. 501 in Conway is selling gas for $3.97 a gallon, according to the gas-tracking organization. That’s the second-least expensive gas in the state.

The Circle K at 1611 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach is in third, at $3.98 a gallon.

However, both stations last reported the price of their fuel on Tuesday afternoon.

A Gate in Camden has the lowest in the state, at $3.65 a gallon.

The average price of a gallon of gas was about $4.57 a gallon, according to information from GasBuddy on Wednesday. It was $2.10 on Jan. 1.

South Carolina gas averaged about $4.30 a gallon on Wednesday. Prices had previously peaked on about March 4, decreased until about mid April, and then has risen sharply again in May.

Wednesday ranked as the most expensive day to buy gas this year so far, readying for a busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

Nationwide, Oklahoma had the least expensive gas, averaging at $3.98 a gallon. California topped the list for the most expensive, at $6.04 a gallon, as of Wednesday.