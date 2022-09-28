CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Allison Dunavant and Christina Crawford are both Coastal Carolina University graduates. They graduated in 2014 and 2013 respectively, but that is not where they met.

“We actually, we met on Instagram, surprisingly,” Dunavant said.

“It’s about to be our anniversary of meeting each other on Instagram,” Crawford said.

Just about a year ago, they teamed up, and their artistic team, “Girls Who Paint Murals,” was born. Now, they are painting murals up and down the East Coast.

“We’ve done Asheville, Hendersonville, Greenville, Jacksonville, Florida, Columbia, Charleston, Statesboro,” Crawford said. “We’re going back to DC for some more stuff.”

Their current project, though, has them right back in their college town of Conway.

“It’s kind of surreal in a way because we haven’t been back in a very long time,” Crawford said.

The pair said they are impressed by the growth both the city and the university have seen in the past several years.

“It’s grown so much,” Dunavant said. “Every time I come back home I’m like, ‘oh my gosh.’”

They are happy to see the area embracing art.

“It’s huge to have murals coming around the town and just livening up the area a little bit,” Crawford said.

The building they are painting is home to A Father’s Place, a non-profit organization focused on strengthening families through fathers’ engagement.

Crawford said getting to paint a mural in the city on this building means a lot.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” Crawford said. “Everyone has been so nice here, and the city of Conway has been great to work with. I think it’s just bringing the whole community together. It’s been great.”

They’ve only been working on the project for two days, but the feedback they’re getting has been positive.

“We’ve had so many people stop and kind of make comments about it because I think this area gets a lot of walking traffic as well as just cut through traffic between the two highways,” Dunavant said. “I think people are pretty excited to see it come to life.”

A project of this scale looks intimidating, but they both said it really is not that bad.

“The thing with wall painting is when you’re doing something at this scale, it tends to be more intimidating, “Crawford said. “But it’s actually easier for me and [Allison] to work together on this. We just kind of color block and work our way through each color.”

They are working fast. The average time to complete a mural is no more than five days. After hard work like that, the reward is sweet.

“It’s just so cool driving by it being like, ‘I did that’ or ‘we did that,’” Crawford said. “Our families can see it, our friends can see it. It’s just super rewarding.”

The mural is scheduled to be finished by Friday, but with the impending severe weather from Hurricane Ian, the two said they hope to wrap up their work by Thursday.