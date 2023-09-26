CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grand opening has been set for Coastal Carolina University’s second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway.
The retail store, which is located at 324 Main St., will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m., according to a news release. The event is in partnership with the Conway Chamber of Commerce and Conway Downtown Alive.
The event is not without perks for its customers, including a free CCU t-shirt to the first 154 Horry County high school students who visit on Oct. 9, as well as 30% off apparel and 15% off accessories to Horry County high school students, according to the release.
High school seniors who go to the store on Oct. 9 will also get a free voucher that will waive the application fee when applying to CCU, the release said. All customers will receive 15% off select apparel and accessories through Nov. 1.
CCU’s first Teal Nation store opened on March 1 at Broadway at the Beach and has experienced “robust foot traffic and sales.”
The city of Conway will host a watch party the day after the grand opening, when CCU football takes on Appalachian State at 7:30 p.m.
* * *
