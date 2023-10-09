CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University is taking over the Grand Strand as officials open another Teal Nation store.

This one is in the heart of downtown Conway, and the university is anticipating that it will be just as successful as the first store located at Broadway at the Beach. It will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Because they want to sell different things at each location, the new Conway store is going to be tailored toward more home goods and tailgating items.

However, Teal Nation is more than a place to get Chanticleer gear. It’s also a place for high school students to learn more about the university.

High school seniors who visit the store on Monday will get a voucher that will waive the application fee when they apply to CCU.

Chuck Johns, who oversees the Teal Nation stores, said the Conway store is another step in the right direction for Coastal Carolina and that there is even more on the horizon.

“We are working towards an e-commerce,” Johns said. “The goal of that is to have the inventory from both locations to be real-time, so we’re just looking for the right vendor to be able to help us with that. Once that happens, logistics are in place, I would expect that to take off because now it’s pretty much nationwide.”

Meanwhile, the city of Conway plans to host a football watch party Tuesday night at the town green for fans to cheer on the Chants as they take on Appalachian State.