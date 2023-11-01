CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University standout quarterback Grayson McCall has not been cleared to play in Saturday’s game at Old Dominion, coach Tim Beck said Wednesday.

Beck also said there is no timetable for when McCall could return to the Chanticleers’ lineup. He suffered an apparent head injury during CCU’s 27-17 win at Arkansas State on Oct. 21.

Redshirt senior Jarrett Guest filled in for McCall after the injury and during Saturday’s 34-6 homecoming win against Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. Guest had 289 yards passing and three touchdowns against the Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers have a 5-3 record heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against the Monarchs, who are 4-4 on the season.