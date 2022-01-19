HCPD: Conway man, 81, missing since Wednesday afternoon considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered 81-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

In a social media post, HCPD said Paul Joseph Duval was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday at his home along Highway 90 near Conway. His family said he has some cognitive and memory issues.

Duval may be driving a white 2007 Toyota Sienna with South Carolina veteran license plate VT 95390. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

