CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck late Thursday morning in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Drivers were asked to avoid the scene of the crash, located at Highway 90 at Glenmoor Drive, which was closed, as of 11:20 a.m. The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m.

People had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to authorities.