CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — After taking in 130 animals over five days from two investigations, officials say the Horry County Animal Care Center in Conway is over capacity.

Officials said Tuesday morning that 270 animals were being cared for at the shelter. On Monday, the shelter took in 59 emaciated, dehydrated and neglected dogs after an investigation. Another 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat were brought in on Thursday after another investigation.

Photo: Horry County Animal Care Center

The center will remain closed through the weekend while officials care for the animals; however, adoptions will resume at Tamroc Kennels, located at 201 Bush Drive, Myrtle Beach, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

“There are so many in need that ACC had no choice but to rent space from a community partner to house 31 of the current adoptables until they find forever homes,” a county spokesperson said. “Community members who have it in their heart to adopt or foster are asked to do so now.”

Despite the influx of new animals, the spokesperson said officials will continue to pursue neglect cases.

“We are committed to fulfilling our duties as a public safety shelter—we cannot stop pursuing animal neglect cases and holding those responsible accountable for their action,” the spokesperson said. “We are committed to finding a home for every possible adoptable and treatable animal—we will not euthanize for space. To do both though, we need your support. We need animal lovers to adopt, to foster, to support the work done at the ACC day-in and day-out.”

All of the adoptable animals at Tamroc are fee-free, spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped.

“In the coming days, following grooming, spay/neuter, dental care, vaccinations, and microchipping, the shelter anticipates most of the animals from last week’s case will be available for adoption,” the county’s spokesperson said. “Among those animals are a number of small dogs, primarily poodles.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community as we continue to work to get adoptable animals into loving homes, as well as provide ill and injured animals with life-saving care.”