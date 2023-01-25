CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents are frustrated after continued issues with Highway 90.

There had been no updates since the $200,000 highway corridor, Ride IV and study were approved last year.

Horry County Councilman Mark Causey said officials have not forgotten about the highway’s projects.

“We have not forgotten about Highway 90, I can assure you,” Causey said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Our hands are somewhat tied being that it’s a DOT highway, so we’re restricted a lot there. We do need help from the state on funding, but we are moving forward with some things.”

New subdivisions and rapid population growth in the area are among the many factors causing the need for a repaired, widened and updated highway. However, the need for state funding is slowing the process.

Assistant County Administrator David Gilreath revealed that “sections of Highway 90 proposed for Ride IV are around $200 million a piece.” There will be a total of five sections, totaling at least $1 million for all sections.

Residents with homes near Highway 90 are frustrated with the lack of traffic regulations in the area, and they want to see solutions.

“The road needs to be widened to 4 lanes if that’s possible,” said resident Peter Peterson. “There have been some turnout lanes on 90 added since I’ve been out there but there’s not nearly enough! You go out there at 8 a.m. or 4 p.m., you can hardly move on Highway 90 because of all the traffic.”

Historia Park resident Paula Leonard said more traffic lights are needed in the area.

“The traffic on this highway has increased tenfold since the new subdivisions have gone in,” Leonard said. “And it would help me a lot just being able to get out onto the Highway because now I’m waiting 5-10 minutes just to get out safely.”

Officials plan to address public safety and traffic concerns by installing streetlights along the highway and by eventually installing more streetlights and traffic signals. These updates are expected to be complete by summer.