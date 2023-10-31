Conway, South Carolina (WBTW) — Horry County Government has issued an outdoor burning ban due to current weather conditions, according to a news release by Horry County Government.

The ban goes into effect until sunrise Wednesday for the unincorporated areas of Horry County. The ban will remain in place until further notice and was initiated due to the extreme fire danger as a result of the low relative humidity, dry and windy conditions, according to the release.

All outdoor burning, including permitted burns, is strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law, the release said.

For more information on the status of the burning ban, visit Horry County’s website.