CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is investigating after an inmate died Tuesday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway after being found unresponsive in a cell, according to a county spokesperson.

A corrections officer found the inmate at about 4:45 a.m. and immediately alerted medical personnel, spokesperson Brennan Cavanagh said. The jail’s officers and medical staff began “life saving measures” until an EMS unit arrived, but they were not able to revive the person.

Foul play is not suspected, but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to investigate based on jail protocols, Cavanagh said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office also responded.

The person’s name has not been released, and no additional information was immediately available.

