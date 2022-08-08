HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 29-year-old man authorities said is considered endangered.

Joshua Normahn was last seen at 3:15 a.m. Saturday leaving French Collins Road near Conway, according to a post. He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a blue towel.

Police have not elaborated on why he could be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 248-1520.