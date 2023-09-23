CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain or shine, the show must go on. The weather did not stop the inaugural Youth performing Arts Festival from happening in Downtown Conway today.

The festival was a daylong event, it went on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and brought out quite the crowd. There were over 300 performers taking the stages to showcase their talents.

Festival committee member, Tim McGhee said the City of Conway has always been supportive of the arts and they were open to all the entertainment.

“We’ve had ballet, we’ve had Jazz,” McGhee said. “We have musicians, and we even have a petting zoo for musicians, and we even have a chicken walking around. Chicken come here; we have a live chicken to entertain you.”

Additionally, 32 vendors came out to show their support for the arts. Coming from Murrells Inlet to set up a booth, co-owner of Next Level dance Experience, Mike Curtis, said the festival is an incredible way for all the Grand Strand’s youth to connect.

“To be able to get out and share their talents and everything that they love and everything that they are learning in the studios is a great event for any of the kids. It allows them to speak to the kids from all around the community and share their love for dance overall. “

They plan to make this an annual festival, but much bigger in the future with hopes of a two-day event next year.