CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The “simpleness of Christmas” will be on display this weekend at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm near Conway.

The 13th annual Christmas at the Farm program provides visitors with a unique opportunity to take in part of Horry County’s history.

Visitors will learn how seasonal sugar cane is grown and used to produce molasses. A syrup kettle holds 60 gallons of raw juice squeezed from sugar cane that was planted and grown on the farm.

“We grow it in the spring and summer,” said Walter Hill, the director of the farm and Horry County Museum. “[Then in] late fall, we strip all the leaves and tops off of it “

After that, the stalk gets ground in the mill.

“Round and round and round, the mule power turns the gears in here, which turns the great big tumblers or great big rollers in there that crush this down,” Hill said.

Juice is extracted in the process.

“That juice is very rich in sugar, about 10% sugar,” Hill said.

After that, it’s boiled down for about eight hours to create a solution that is higher in sugar content than water. The simple syrup then has a shelf life and can be kept in the pantry for a long time.

The process is seasonal and typically done during the winter months, right before Christmas, at the farm.

“Rural Horry county, in the early 20th century, Christmas was a little bit simpler, and we really celebrate the simpleness of Christmas here,” Hill said.

Hill added that the mission of the museum and farm is to protect, interpret and educate the public about early farm life in Horry County. That’s the reason they hold the annual Christmas program.

“It was a lot about family, and a lot about spirituality and time to be with one another,” Hill said.

In addition to the cane syrup or molasses cooking, the event will feature Christmas tree decorating in the farmhouse, homemade cane syrup candy, popcorn balls and blacksmith demonstrations.

Hill said it is a family event attended by hundreds of people each year.

“One of the fun things we get to see is when you have a grandparent or parent come out with their children and say ‘this is what we did during Christmas. This is how our Christmas tree looked, or we made ornaments like that at home.’”

The free event will be from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.