CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of Highway 501 in Conway were closed Friday afternoon due to a hit-and-run crash, according to the Conway Police Department.

The crash happened near Lake Busbee. According to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras, all lanes were re-opened just before 1 p.m., but traffic was still moving slowly.

Video from a News13 viewer shows at least two vehicles involved in the crash with one of them turned on its side. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Police are now searching for the other vehicle involved, which has been identified as a white Chevrolet motorhome with an Ohio license plate JFH 9364, according to a social media post.

Conway police are searching for the pictured motorhome in connection to a hit-and-run crash. (Source: Conway Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 248-1790 or 911.